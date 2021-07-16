SN1123: Empire Of Lies, The Health Corps & Climate of Control | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/07/16/sn1123-empire-of-lies-the-health-corps-climate-of-control/]
It would seem like the world has been engulfed in chaos, almost overnight. We’re seeing people get activated from Paris, to Greece, to Cuba while Americans are being propagandized to more than ever now. Regardless of the cause, the outcome is still the same: The genie is out of the bottle. We will look back at these days as truly peaceful.
Tyrannical governments are beginning to mobilize and execute their new found power underneath the Biden Regime, only with resistance to be met with ostracization. Truly, the things we discuss in this week’s transmission is a culmination of the years of work we’ve compiled against all the chaos coming together. From forced inoculations, to mind control and mandatory behavioral modification, we have entered a dystopia; We are through the looking glass.
While it may seem as though no progress is being made, the sad fact of the matter is that we have to see all this unfold first. Earlier this week when we did our Minicast, the consensus that was met is that certain events have to, and are beginning to, fall into place and until they occur, our options are limited. The adversaries have to make their moves in order for us to take ours. This isn’t a race, but a marathon, and we’re just beginning to see the impacts of our decisions.
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