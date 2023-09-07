REQUIRED attention** Masks Are Going to be Forced on your KIDS Again!

Dr. Makis, specialist in oncology, radiology, immunology and publisher of 100+ peer reviewed articles, speaks candidly about the need to keep our children safe and wake up the schools and politicians to the toxic and mental dangers around mask wearing.
We offer tools to help parents and caretakers to help to hold these politicians and educators accountable.
Share and like this video to spread the word and make it harder for them to force our children into these "prisons".
https://action4canada.com/covid-liability-notices/
https://vigilantnews.com/post/mask-toxicity-german-study-exposes-dangers-of-co2-re-breathing-neuron-death-learning-impairment
https://makismd.substack.com/p/mask-toxicity-4-studies-document
https://brownstone.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.