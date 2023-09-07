Create New Account
**REQUIRED attention** Masks Are Going to be Forced on your KIDS Again!
Dr. Makis, specialist in oncology, radiology, immunology and publisher of 100+ peer reviewed articles, speaks candidly about the need to keep our children safe and wake up the schools and politicians to the toxic and mental dangers around mask wearing.
We offer tools to help parents and caretakers to help to hold these politicians and educators accountable.

Share and like this video to spread the word and make it harder for them to force our children into these "prisons".

https://action4canada.com/covid-liability-notices/

https://vigilantnews.com/post/mask-toxicity-german-study-exposes-dangers-of-co2-re-breathing-neuron-death-learning-impairment

https://makismd.substack.com/p/mask-toxicity-4-studies-document

https://brownstone.org/

freedomchildrenschoolgovernmentparentstyrannydangerhealthyunhealthymasksaccountable

