Flavio von Witzleben talking to Heiko Schöning: This is where the rigged game on the world stage is heading

In this interview Heiko Schöning gives his statement on current world affairs. To really understand what’s going on, you have to take a look at the big picture and familiarize yourself with it, he says. Schöning dares to take a look behind the scenes. He says it’s not about countries, but about the power structures behind it. Schö-ning reveals how, through the Ukraine-Russia-conflict, Russia is being driven closer to China and China is being strengthend. China is the new model, he says, and the goal is to take over structures like surveillance and a social credit system in Europe.