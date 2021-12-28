© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 12. 28. 21.
Follow
3
Share
Report
200 views • December 28, 2021
Ep. 2663b - Chatter Amongst The [DS] Has Begun, Option Two Chosen, Collapse
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS]/Big Pharma has gone down the path of the collapse. They were given a choice, show the people the truth or collapse under the weight of fraud and criminality, it seems they are choosing option two, collapse. The fake news is already signaling that the pandemic is coming to and end, the clock is now ticking down. The next phase of the patriot plan is now in motion, take the bullhorn away from the fake news. All the pieces are coming together.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS]/Big Pharma has gone down the path of the collapse. They were given a choice, show the people the truth or collapse under the weight of fraud and criminality, it seems they are choosing option two, collapse. The fake news is already signaling that the pandemic is coming to and end, the clock is now ticking down. The next phase of the patriot plan is now in motion, take the bullhorn away from the fake news. All the pieces are coming together.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.