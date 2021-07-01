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President Trump Texas Town Hall with Hannity June 30 2021
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320 views • July 01, 2021
President Trump participated in a town hall style event with Sean Hannity last night, after a day with Governor Abbott touring the unfinished border wall. The town hall was in front of a live audience. They talked about the crisis at the border crisis, election integrity, the 2022 midterms and the 2024 election.
President Trump didn’t reveal too many details but he did say he has made up his mind about whether or not he is going to run.
“I have to ask, where are you in the process of,” Hannity began before finally asking, “Without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?” “Yes,” Trump responded. “It’s not that I want to,” Trump later clarified. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It isn’t fun, fighting constantly, fighting always.”
Some more notables:
“You know what else is gonna destroy our country? Bad elections. Phony elections are gonna destroy our country. That’s gonna destroy our country.”
Trump also criticized RINOs in the Republican party. He slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, telling Sean Hannity that Republicans “need somebody better.”
Speaking with Hannity, Trump blamed Democrats and RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] for the recent surge in border crossings. “You have RINOs,” said Trump as the audience booed. “You do have RINOs.”
It's good to see him out amongst the Patriots, uniting America! #AmericaFirst
May God Bless America 🇺🇸
Trump's Morning border briefing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwgjDRZx1KPP/
Trump's Tour of the unfinished border wall: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k20J3BxZrZSo/
Source, Fox News Hannity https://video.foxnews.com/v/6261801723001
*For educational purposes.
President Trump didn’t reveal too many details but he did say he has made up his mind about whether or not he is going to run.
“I have to ask, where are you in the process of,” Hannity began before finally asking, “Without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?” “Yes,” Trump responded. “It’s not that I want to,” Trump later clarified. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It isn’t fun, fighting constantly, fighting always.”
Some more notables:
“You know what else is gonna destroy our country? Bad elections. Phony elections are gonna destroy our country. That’s gonna destroy our country.”
Trump also criticized RINOs in the Republican party. He slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, telling Sean Hannity that Republicans “need somebody better.”
Speaking with Hannity, Trump blamed Democrats and RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] for the recent surge in border crossings. “You have RINOs,” said Trump as the audience booed. “You do have RINOs.”
It's good to see him out amongst the Patriots, uniting America! #AmericaFirst
May God Bless America 🇺🇸
Trump's Morning border briefing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwgjDRZx1KPP/
Trump's Tour of the unfinished border wall: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k20J3BxZrZSo/
Source, Fox News Hannity https://video.foxnews.com/v/6261801723001
*For educational purposes.
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