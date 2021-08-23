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Supernatural Protection PSALM 18:13-50
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72 views • August 23, 2021
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
Friends, the Lord has put it on my heart to make this video about Psalm 18:13-50, which explains His plan to protect us supernaturally in these Last Days.
I believe the First Trumpet is being blown, manifesting as golf sized hail and fires globally. We have already witnessed the Birth Pangs of Matthew 24, which parallel the 7 seals of Revelation (Deception, Wars & Rumors of Wars, Inflation/Famine, Pestilence, Earthquakes & signs in the sky, Tribulation Saints).
The evil of Revelation 13 is already causing men, women and children worldwide to take the mark of the beast; currently the penalty is our livelihood but when the Beast System reaches its height the penalty will be death. Friends, additional prophecies yet to be fulfilled (including Wormwood, the Locust War, the Two Witnesses) will delay the beast system from reaching its height until the appointed time.
Here's the link to Celeste Solum interviewed by David Icke ; she discusses the dangers of the test https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hay3FYxce9yv/
Friends, the Lord has put it on my heart to make this video about Psalm 18:13-50, which explains His plan to protect us supernaturally in these Last Days.
I believe the First Trumpet is being blown, manifesting as golf sized hail and fires globally. We have already witnessed the Birth Pangs of Matthew 24, which parallel the 7 seals of Revelation (Deception, Wars & Rumors of Wars, Inflation/Famine, Pestilence, Earthquakes & signs in the sky, Tribulation Saints).
The evil of Revelation 13 is already causing men, women and children worldwide to take the mark of the beast; currently the penalty is our livelihood but when the Beast System reaches its height the penalty will be death. Friends, additional prophecies yet to be fulfilled (including Wormwood, the Locust War, the Two Witnesses) will delay the beast system from reaching its height until the appointed time.
Here's the link to Celeste Solum interviewed by David Icke ; she discusses the dangers of the test https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hay3FYxce9yv/
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