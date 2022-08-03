WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 29MAY22 - Plane Misses Runway

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/mK7o82ZIsTU
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #179
Links to sources:
Plane Misses Runway - https://www.instagram.com/tv/CdZbk2uj...
Landing Gear Collapses - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdim46puZV8/
Autorotation - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=397...
Locked Out Pilots - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Flying Low - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMRdk...
Compressor Stall - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4i44...
Inverted Spin - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=392...
Inverted Plane - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=710...
Runway Overrun - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VRcyJ5...
Cap Saves Man - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet