Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change. Part 5 and Q&A - Professor Ian Plimer.

Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 13th September, 2023.





Be Aware - Legislation is targeting our properties.





Speakers from property backgrounds and scientists will expose the threats to our rights by the weaponizing of climate change. Eg, Renewable Energy Hubs, Vegetation Management Acts, "Sustainable Development, Fees, Fines, ...the list goes on. The undermining of our financial security is relentless!





And it's all courtesy of politicians. Who did you elect and what did they vote for in government?





Who will you vote for you next time?





The Keynote Speaker for this event, and the man we've all been waiting to hear from is Professor Ian Pilmer.





Prof. Plimer is a vastly well credentialed Geologist who has won many awards, including The Centenary Medal, Australian Government and The Clarke Medal, Royal Society of NSW.





If there's one word that would best describe Professor Plimer, it is Outspoken. Ian has been on the front line of the battle with mainstream views on their favourite misinformation term, "climate change"





Now he's written some Children's books, designed at helping kids, teenagers and young adults comprehend the reality of the 'climate change agenda' being forced down their throats by the education system, mainstream media, woke peer pressure and a marxist government.





Please enjoy this very informative, entertaining and funny presentation by Professor Ian Plimer.





Followed by Q and A, and the close of activities. Thank you for watching.





