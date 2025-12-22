Australia’s Constitutional Crisis & The Global Shift from Cabal to White Hat Control

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi delivers a bombshell special report analyzing the recent Bondi event and its political aftermath. He dissects Australian Governor-General Samantha Mostyn’s controversial mainstream media interview, arguing she is failing her constitutional duty—an act he labels treason.





Bosi breaks down the Governor-General’s real powers under the Australian Constitution, citing precedent and historical context to claim she could—and should—dissolve Parliament.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.