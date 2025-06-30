© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most real coffee lovers have opened a brand-new bag of, what they thought was fresh roasted coffee, and noticed that the beans were covered in oil. You might be asking yourself, "Why are my coffee beans oily?" Then you might ask, "Is this good or is this bad?" Well, that all depends on if you love great tasting coffee or will any coffee suffice.