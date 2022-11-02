Create New Account
🚀 Russian Launch of Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket - 110222
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🚀 Carrier rocket reaches its orbit in normal mode


◽️ Once the carrier rocket was launched, Soyuz-2.1b was taken under control by ground-based facilities of the automated control system of the Main Testing Space Centre named after G.Titov.


◽️ At the estimated time, the spacecraft reached the operational orbit by 'Fregat' transfer orbit stage and taken under control by Russian Aerospace Forces' ground-based facilities.


◽️ The spacecraft is in sustainable telemetric contact. The on-board systems function in a normal mode. The ordinal number assigned to the spacecraft is Kosmos-2563.


◽️ Officers of the Main Centre for Space Situation Reconnaissance introduced its data to Russian Extraterrestrial Space Control System and started to analyse and process the abovementioned information.

