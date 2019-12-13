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5G Madness - Clip 6
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52 views • December 13, 2019
Clip 6 of The 5G Apocalyptic Madness. This answers why we are seeing [certain] people in such a frenzy trying to rush this slow-kill microwave blanket across our land. It works in conjunction with the aluminum nano particulates we all have been breathing into our bodies for almost two decades.
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