God’s People Have Sold Their Souls To The Devil, 2023

Our Nation is moving quickly towards being completely under the control of people who are under total demonic possession.



This Nation is being led to worship and to be at the mercy of people who have very strong levels of Cluster B disorders, and who are under the influence of very powerful legal and nonlegal negative minds and behavior-altering dope and alcohol abuse.





Video by Tomislav Jakupec from Pixabay

Video by THUY PHAM XUAN from Pixabay

Photo by Brett Sayles by pexels

Video by Sora Shimazaki by pexels

Video by Joseph Eulo by pexels

Video by Luis Quintero by pexels

Video by Luis Quintero by pexel

Video by Luis Quintero:pexel

Video by Luis Quintero pexel

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

Video by Eros Silva from Pixabay

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tE4zNvSwMjq4/





Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/elevatetogrow2021





Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/elevatetogrow





Rumble

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all





Minds

https://www.minds.com/elevatetogrow/







Pinterest

https://www.pinterest.com/elevate0061/





Twitter

https://twitter.com/Elevatetogrow





Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/in/elevatetogrow/

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/elevatetogrow2/about





Website

https://www.elevatetogrow.com



Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fiWsd24rtNpbw1sN9DDTA









