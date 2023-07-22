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👉 German MEP Christine Anderson: "You are misanthropic globalists! We will dismantle you!!!"
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
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146 views • July 22, 2023

👉 German MEP Christine Anderson: "You are misanthropic globalists! We will dismantle you!!!"📍On July 4, 2023 at the European Parliament in Brussels, MEPs and 7 representatives from their respective countries met at the "Trust & Freedom" event to launch a citizens' initiative to challenge the WHO's proposed Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations.


‼️"We are here to tell you that you have chosen this war, and you shall have it: let us fight! We are millions all over the world... you are a small, fringe minority. And we will crush you! And we will not tire until we do."


‼️‼️Get ready, the battle has begun! Christine Anderson to the Globalists - "Let's Fight!"


👉 👉 THE CONTINUATION OF THE ARTICLE HERE: https://nioland.substack.com/p/e9f


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Information is freedom, ignorance is slavery... an informed citizen is not fooled!

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