Territorial Jurisdiction | Acting in name only

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The names look and sound the same but in the end they are not the same
BLOG: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about or to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You will find links to our You Tube and other channels at that blog
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬