Biblical Micronova Disaster When?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday

The Bible links a solar micronova with a blood moon eclipse in Rev. 6:12-17. That means we can't enter the final 7 years, called the tribulation, until after March 14, 2025. Why? When experts discovered that our star has an explosive miconova event every 12,000 years and that we're due, they started searching for other clues. They discovered the sun changes from yellow to white to red to black and then the micronova occurs. In the 6th Seal, the Bible tells us the timing of the black sun micronova will correspond with a blood moon eclipse, earthquakes, meteor showers and people running underground. You will need to be nimble to survive this time. This video will help you prepare for this prophesied disaster.

earthquakesbible prophecyrevelationend of daysmeteoritesmicronovaseven sealsblood moon eclipse

