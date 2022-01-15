© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Social Community Micro Learning
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 15, 2022
This week’s guest is Kurt Wallace, a fellow host of mine from the Ron Paul Radio days during the 2008 presidential campaign. A couple years ago he helped Freedom Hub flirt with a digital coin called Organic, and lately, he’s been working on a venture combining learning and social media.
“Learnie” is a social community micro learning engine for anyone with access to a smartphone, to join in the growing movement of social learning. Utilizing transcripts for work, school and community, Mr. Wallace’s venture enables distracted learners become more critical thinkers and reach their greatest potential. It’s perfect for training deskless workers and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing.
In the “New Normal”, Kurt’s venture seems to capitalize on gig workers’ desire for quick learning in the new, flexible work environment. With all the mass psychosis it seems important to support more critical thinking.
https://mylearnie.com/
“Learnie” is a social community micro learning engine for anyone with access to a smartphone, to join in the growing movement of social learning. Utilizing transcripts for work, school and community, Mr. Wallace’s venture enables distracted learners become more critical thinkers and reach their greatest potential. It’s perfect for training deskless workers and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing.
In the “New Normal”, Kurt’s venture seems to capitalize on gig workers’ desire for quick learning in the new, flexible work environment. With all the mass psychosis it seems important to support more critical thinking.
https://mylearnie.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.