© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
322 views • December 11, 2020
https://www.oevento.pt/2020/11/24/dr-roger-hodkinson/
O Dr. Roger Hodkinson deu uma entrevista que foi divulgada a 29 de novembro de 2020.
Colocamos esta entrevista porque o fact-chekers português, Polígrafo da televisão SIC, disse que o Dr. roger não existia.
Brevemente colocaremos um artigo no site sobre isto.
Acima tem o link do artigo que publicamos que foi considerado FALSO.
O Dr. Roger Hodkinson deu uma entrevista que foi divulgada a 29 de novembro de 2020.
Colocamos esta entrevista porque o fact-chekers português, Polígrafo da televisão SIC, disse que o Dr. roger não existia.
Brevemente colocaremos um artigo no site sobre isto.
Acima tem o link do artigo que publicamos que foi considerado FALSO.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.