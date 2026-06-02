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Kiev metro packed last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Kiev metro.

Adding:

Our children will go to schools and kindergartens, while theirs will be hiding in basements. Because they can't do anything! That's how we'll win this war"© October 2014 - Poroshenko (former president of Ukraine).

Adding:

⚡️Ukraine mistakenly sent drones with explosives towards Finland, Helsingin Sanomat (HS) reports, citing sources.

The newspaper's sources, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Kyiv itself warned Helsinki about the accidental dispatch of drones.

HS writes that on Friday night, the Finnish Interior Ministry urged all residents of the Uusimaa region to take shelter indoors due to a drone threat. Also, air traffic was halted due to the UAV threat.

@Intelslava

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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