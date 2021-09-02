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GET YOUR FAMILY OUT OF HOSPITALS - Hospitals are killing Patients ON PURPOSE
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810 views • September 02, 2021
GET YOUR FAMILY OUT OF HOSPITALS - Hospitals are killing Patients ON PURPOSE
Exposing the Horrifying Truth Behind COVID-19 Hospital Protocols
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/09/exposing-the-horrifying-truth-behind-covid-19-protocols-video-3757395.html
On this recent Naturally Inspired Podcast, Dr. Bryan Ardis is joining us. In early 2020 Bryan lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our “institutes of health”.
He is passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth. Please welcome Dr. Bryan Ardis to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
Exposing the Horrifying Truth Behind COVID-19 Hospital Protocols
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/09/exposing-the-horrifying-truth-behind-covid-19-protocols-video-3757395.html
On this recent Naturally Inspired Podcast, Dr. Bryan Ardis is joining us. In early 2020 Bryan lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our “institutes of health”.
He is passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth. Please welcome Dr. Bryan Ardis to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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