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Message about Yom Kippur (day of atonement) and Succoth (feast of tabernacles) with connection from Yom Truah
Scriptures:
Leviticus 16:29-34
Leviticus 23: 23-43
Deuteronomy 16:13-17
Zechariah 14:16-21
The transcript to read along is available on my website (not 100% the same):
https://bindernowski.com/message-2022-10-yom-kippur-and-succoth/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski