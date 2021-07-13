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TO ALL THE SIMPLE MINDED SHEEPLE PUSHING THIS VACCINE. PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS...
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103 views • July 13, 2021
SOURCE: 99Percent
Go out to Gofundme.com and donate to one of the THOUSANDS of harmed and people or to the funeral expenses of some who have died and make a donation. They all followed your advice. Go and start cleaning up your mess before you die and I have to clean it up.
And...have you noticed these simple minded ones are so afraid to speak out and so brainwashed that in an effort to be politically correct they still say they are not "anti vaccine" or "anti vax". Pussies.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Go out to Gofundme.com and donate to one of the THOUSANDS of harmed and people or to the funeral expenses of some who have died and make a donation. They all followed your advice. Go and start cleaning up your mess before you die and I have to clean it up.
And...have you noticed these simple minded ones are so afraid to speak out and so brainwashed that in an effort to be politically correct they still say they are not "anti vaccine" or "anti vax". Pussies.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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