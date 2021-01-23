© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Biden by GOP Rep; Portland and Seattle Protests _ Facts Matter
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • January 23, 2021
While the impeachment against President Trump is still ongoing, new articles of impeachment have been introduced against Joe Biden - accusing him of “Quid pro quo” in Ukraine, as well as abuse of power in regards to Hunter Biden’s dealings with China.
In Portland, far-left activists protested by vandalizing buildings, smashing windows, and clashing with police.
Meanwhile, our research found that Youtube deleted thousands of dislikes from videos of Joe Biden’s inauguration, although they claim that they were just combating spammers.
Resources:
🔵 Epoch Subscription:
http://ept.ms/2KBNBUp
🔵 Hartford Gold (866-242-2352):
https://ept.ms/3biH9MN
🔵 Impeachment:
http://ept.ms/365eXK2
http://ept.ms/397c6lC
http://ept.ms/2LVCpTb
🔵 Portland:
http://ept.ms/3o5FsoZ
🔵 Census:
http://ept.ms/398Lgtk
🔵 Youtube:
http://ept.ms/3qWZcNt
🔵 Pandemic:
http://ept.ms/2Nw15Cb
------------------
Content:
------------------
🔔Subscribe for updates: https://bit.ly/FactsMatter_Roman
🔔For more news and videos visit: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-facts...
🔔Get real news other media outlets don’t report: https://bit.ly/EpochNews1
------------------
Support us: https://donorbox.org/facts_matter
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/FactsMatter_Roman
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/FactsMatte...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FactsMatterRB
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epoch.times...
Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FactsMatterWithR...
------------------
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Biden by GOP Rep; Portland and Seattle Protests | Facts Matter
------------------
#IMPEACHMENT #Portland #Censorship
In Portland, far-left activists protested by vandalizing buildings, smashing windows, and clashing with police.
Meanwhile, our research found that Youtube deleted thousands of dislikes from videos of Joe Biden’s inauguration, although they claim that they were just combating spammers.
Resources:
🔵 Epoch Subscription:
http://ept.ms/2KBNBUp
🔵 Hartford Gold (866-242-2352):
https://ept.ms/3biH9MN
🔵 Impeachment:
http://ept.ms/365eXK2
http://ept.ms/397c6lC
http://ept.ms/2LVCpTb
🔵 Portland:
http://ept.ms/3o5FsoZ
🔵 Census:
http://ept.ms/398Lgtk
🔵 Youtube:
http://ept.ms/3qWZcNt
🔵 Pandemic:
http://ept.ms/2Nw15Cb
------------------
Content:
------------------
🔔Subscribe for updates: https://bit.ly/FactsMatter_Roman
🔔For more news and videos visit: https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-facts...
🔔Get real news other media outlets don’t report: https://bit.ly/EpochNews1
------------------
Support us: https://donorbox.org/facts_matter
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/FactsMatter_Roman
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/FactsMatte...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FactsMatterRB
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epoch.times...
Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FactsMatterWithR...
------------------
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Biden by GOP Rep; Portland and Seattle Protests | Facts Matter
------------------
#IMPEACHMENT #Portland #Censorship
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.