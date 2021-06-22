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The Demonic Rape & Medical Murder Of Planet Earth
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28 views • June 22, 2021
(part 1) at this link below :
THE EDGE OF TIME (part 1) Deep state illuminati death cult & the destruction of earth. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uc2dr0tAXJzK/
(part 2) "Blue Murder"
The much anticipated release of "FAILURE OF FEAR's"
latest epic music - film clip "THE EDGE OF TIME" (part 2)
Are you ready to confront the un-confrontable?
Or are you grasping for the wind ?
The harsh reality of life without life, death without death?
Or what about,
Death without Christ or life without satan the deciever ?
Ask & You will receive,
Seek & You will find,
Knock, & the door will be opened...
It's a deep depression
raped by your mind
unseen oppression
you must be blind.
FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT !!
ENJOY THIS MUSIC - VIDEO
Release your frustration in a good way !!
Christ is King !!
THE EDGE OF TIME (part 1) Deep state illuminati death cult & the destruction of earth. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uc2dr0tAXJzK/
(part 2) "Blue Murder"
The much anticipated release of "FAILURE OF FEAR's"
latest epic music - film clip "THE EDGE OF TIME" (part 2)
Are you ready to confront the un-confrontable?
Or are you grasping for the wind ?
The harsh reality of life without life, death without death?
Or what about,
Death without Christ or life without satan the deciever ?
Ask & You will receive,
Seek & You will find,
Knock, & the door will be opened...
It's a deep depression
raped by your mind
unseen oppression
you must be blind.
FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT !!
ENJOY THIS MUSIC - VIDEO
Release your frustration in a good way !!
Christ is King !!
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