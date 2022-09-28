Dr. Rashid Buttar unveils vaccine injury SOLUTIONS and mRNA "payload" secrets

- Dr. Buttar reveals targeted cancer protocol that uses the body's own "database" to identify and remove cancer cells

- A similar protocol can help vaccine-injured people overcome cellular damage

- Discussion of post-vaccine fibrous clots and vascular health

- Covid vaccines inject people with "payloads" that can be remotely activated via broadcast signals

- Once activated, they can unleash Ebola or Marburg-like symptoms such as bleeding out of eyes

- Dr. Buttar's Advanced Medicine Conference and a donation to attorneys who are suing California hospitals and doctors over remdesivir deaths







