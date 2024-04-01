Going to pull a triple threat - three different thumbnails 🖼
For AltCastTV, we'll celebrate Grace Kelly: https://akigifs.blogspot.com/2015/04/grace-kelly-animated-gifs.html
On Odysee, there will be an image of triumph: https://tenor.com/search/grace-gifs
Here on BitChute [and Brighteon], we will celebrate the life and passing of "Amazing" Grace Schara [Scott, her father, is a friend of Coach Dave Live, and I figure, by extension, that he is a friend to my message - certainly not 100% to what's presented here, but certainly the masthead: CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS 🧸]
https://www.citizengo.org/en-us/lf/210661-stop-killing-children-down-syndrome-hospitals
Scott 'Demon' Shoemaker - VfB hasn't forgotten about you, schmuck 🫥
Amazing grace!
how sweet the sound
that saved a wretch like me!
I once was lost, but now am found;
was blind, but now I see.
Thank you Jesus Christ.🙏🏻✝️💯
Source: https://truthsocial.com/@realTT2020/11219151802418351
