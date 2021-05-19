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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 157 Socialist Agenda The Most Important Hour of Your Day
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180 views • May 19, 2021
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Rumor Is Trump is Moving To The Gold Standard!!!!!!
NOBLE GOLD: Get Gold & SILVER NOW In Your Portfolio!
https://bit.ly/2CHbDcm
Get Bitcoin In Your IRA? Oh yeah!!!!!! Talk About Diversification
https://bit.ly/30g0wPC
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The Great Awakening: We’re living in a unique time in which ordinary citizens around the world are collaborating to understand and expose the corrupt system that rules us. The system thrives on deception, and the overwhelming task of The Great Awakening is to penetrate its lies and reveal the truth.
https://odysee.com/@RedpillProject:7
#ConspiracyTheory #Fringe #Podcast
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillprojectonline
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/redpillproject
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
www.paypal.me/dynamicmindsets
www.venmo.com/redpillproject
Different Coins, Different Exchanges.
Trade Crypto Today
VOYAGER CRYPTO APP!
https://bit.ly/3dHVMdZ
Coinbase:
https://bit.ly/2MaC9ja
KuCoin - Crypto Trading:
https://bit.ly/3rKeDca
Support Us With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
LTC: MScwe8k9ZFfdAH1YXSbB1vnEqDGkkYeQmE
THETA: 0x1Dc39F513b4ADb8aF10562900cde95dAD661A393
STELLAR [XLM] GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37
XLM Memo ID: 4124667336
For those interested in a Cold Storage Wallet for their Crypto. Here is the Nano Ledger info.
http://bit.ly/3uxOb7J
GET GOLD NOW!
Rumor Is Trump is Moving To The Gold Standard!!!!!!
NOBLE GOLD: Get Gold & SILVER NOW In Your Portfolio!
https://bit.ly/2CHbDcm
Get Bitcoin In Your IRA? Oh yeah!!!!!! Talk About Diversification
https://bit.ly/30g0wPC
10% Off Use Coupon Code - redpillyoutube at checkout - www.redpillproject.online/shop
Backup Video
https://lbry.tv/@RedPillProject:e
Join The App! The Social Redpill: www.socialredpill.com
Follow Us On Social
Twitter: https://twitter.com/flowmindsets
https://www.facebook.com/RedpillProje...
www.venmo.com/RedPillProject
Jason (Co-Host): https://twitter.com/restorefreedom4
The Great Awakening: We’re living in a unique time in which ordinary citizens around the world are collaborating to understand and expose the corrupt system that rules us. The system thrives on deception, and the overwhelming task of The Great Awakening is to penetrate its lies and reveal the truth.
https://odysee.com/@RedpillProject:7
#ConspiracyTheory #Fringe #Podcast
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