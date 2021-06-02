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Full Interview: World Renowned Doctor Blows Lid Off Of COVID
InfoWars
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81 views • June 02, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough discusses the dangers of the novel COVID vaccine and it's roll out. This is a product that had minimal testing, but is being pushed on the masses. Must we all get the shot for things to "go back to normal"? Are you going to get the shot? Dr. Peter McCullough has been the world's most prominent and vocal advocate for early outpatient treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection in order to prevent hospitalization and death. On May 19, 2021, he was interviewed regarding his efforts as a treating physician and researcher. From his unique vantage point, he has observed and documented a PROFOUNDLY DISTURBING POLICY RESPONSE to the pandemic -- a policy response that may prove to be the greatest malpractice and malfeasance in the history of medicine and public health.

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b41bdaddb0ce5c01560b03
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infowarsccpcoronaviruscovid
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