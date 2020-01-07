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Meme-Lord Unser
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8 views • January 07, 2020
Bitte unterschreibt die Petition gegen Artikel 11 und 13.
https://savetheinternet.info/
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
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Quellen
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Hintergrundmusik:
TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
Preaching to the Choir - Acapella
https://www.youtube.com/user/teknoaxe
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://pixabay.de
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.de
https://savetheinternet.info/
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
Preaching to the Choir - Acapella
https://www.youtube.com/user/teknoaxe
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://pixabay.de
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.de
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