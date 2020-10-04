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TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 - 6PM EASTER
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3691733543
EP 2127-6PM BREAKING: HILLARY CLINTON / CIA FABRICATED RUSSIAGATE DE-CLASSIFIED DOCS REVEAL
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified a Russian intel assessment in which he asserted that Hillary Clinton may have hatched the Russia hoax in order to pin the DNC hacking on President Trump. “In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the DNC. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggerations or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote to Lindsey Graham. The Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it by then-CIA Director John Brennan. EP 2127-6PM BREAKING: HILLARY CLINTON / CIA FABRICATED RUSSIAGATE DE-CLASSIFIED DOCS REVEAL – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3igiw3p
Special Guest: Ohio Stands Up! describes itself as a grassroots organization composed of Ohio citizens focused on restoring the rights of Ohio’s 11.69 million residents and educating the public about the realities of COVID-19 data. The Ohio citizens group has filed a lawsuit in federal court to remove Gov. Mike DeWine's emergency health order, which was signed on March 9 and remains in place today. Our guest Thomas Renz, is the attorney representing the group who describes himself as simply a regular guy from Ohio whose had some great opportunities in life, but that did not like seeing our rights be trampled on by people with no respect for the Constitution, truth, or families.
https://renz-law.com/
https://www.ohiostandsup.org/
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
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