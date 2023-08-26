Create New Account
Ukraine Pain - Cannon Fodder
GoneDark
Published Yesterday

Ukraine is a proving ground for new warfare and weapons like bomb drones.  Soldiers can no longer hide as drones and other tech rule the battlefield from above.  It is estimated that over 280,000 Ukrainians and 150,000 Russians have already been killed.  Private Military Mercs and Criminals have been used also in this slaughter.  In any case, they are all Cannon Fodder for something much bigger called WW3.  Once you understand their nature, you know where this is going.

Keywords
russialifewarcriminalsculturepeoplemenukrainenatosoldierscountriesslaughterconscriptionmercenaries

