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SOLUTIONS FOR HEALING FROM THE MRNA BIOWEAPON - SURAMIN, OZONE, CHLORINE DIOXIDE & MORE W/ DR. JOE N
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225 views • November 29, 2021
SOLUTIONS FOR HEALING FROM THE MRNA BIOWEAPON - SURAMIN, OZONE, CHLORINE DIOXIDE & MORE W/ DR. JOE N
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Joe Nieusma returns to the program to discuss very important proven methods to keep from getting sick, reversing cell damage from the mRNA shot, neutralizing and removing spike proteins, detoxing graphene oxide, and more. We can survive this bioweapon attack and fight back against the worst tyranny ever subjected onto humanity. Learn more about Dr. Joe Nieusma at https://SuperiorToxicology.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5wUBiAmCWtq/
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Joe Nieusma returns to the program to discuss very important proven methods to keep from getting sick, reversing cell damage from the mRNA shot, neutralizing and removing spike proteins, detoxing graphene oxide, and more. We can survive this bioweapon attack and fight back against the worst tyranny ever subjected onto humanity. Learn more about Dr. Joe Nieusma at https://SuperiorToxicology.com
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5wUBiAmCWtq/
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