Autoworkers set to go on strike against the 'Detroit Three'
Published Yesterday

Reuters


Sep 14, 2023


The United Auto Workers has outlined plans for a series of strikes targeting individual US auto plants in what would be its first ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers if agreements are not reached by late Thursday. Read here: https://reut.rs/48eafrI


reutersstrikeunited auto workersautoworkersdetroit threeauto plants

