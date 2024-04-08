Great American Solar Eclipse '24 - Directives & Posture

Join our Messianic Hebrew Apostolic Mother Ap. Dr. Garnett as she brings an urgent hebraic prime end-time update to this untoward generation in: "The Last Great American Solar Eclipse 2024- Directives & Posture". She brings Dr. Garnett will bring most urgent "Directives & Posture" from Yeshua concerning this great Hebrew Mazzaroth Sign! His eyes will be upon thee Babylon US to see if there has been a change. Come to the messianic hebrew prime rib table of Yeshua! For the Time of beginning Judgments Are At Hand! : HE THAT HATH AN EAR LET HIM HEAR!! MARANATHA

My previous msgs where we blew the Shofar to your Mystery Babylon but you did not hear! Let's review the apostolic end time warning from the !st Great American Solar Eclipse





https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2017/08/27/the-great-american-eclipse-a-warning-to-this-laodecean-church-generation-1 https://www.blogtalkradio.com/he-that-hath-an-ear/2017/09/11/wrong-response-america-to-gods-solar-eclipse--part-i https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HznBsR2rqNgAmerica You Have Chosen A Path of Destruction


































