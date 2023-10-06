Create New Account
World War 3 - Emergency Prep
GoneDark
While the USA sent electronic Emergency Messages to citizens by Phones, TV, and Radio on 10-4-2023; Russia, China, Iran, and North Korean went further.

The West is not taking the East as serious as it should.  All the while sanctioning and provoking these militarized countries to launch attacks.

Keywords
iranpreppingrussiasurvivalchinaww3north koreaworld waroctoberwarningsexercisesreadinessbunkersmiliary

