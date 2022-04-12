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Dr. Brian Ardis Confirms; They are giving People Synthetic Snake Venom.
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142 views • April 12, 2022
Researcher Liu Bing was about to publish what his team found...but he was recently murdered.before he had the chance. Dr. Brian Ardis is continuing telling the truth
about the people lying to us about every aspect of of this scamdemic.
The King Cobra and the Chinese Krait venom are what they are giving people.
about the people lying to us about every aspect of of this scamdemic.
The King Cobra and the Chinese Krait venom are what they are giving people.
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