Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
April 8 2024 Eclipse is the NEXT Y2K WARNING
channel image
END THE GLOBAL RESET
24 Subscribers
65 views
Published 14 hours ago

This video is one of correction and I get pretty harsh with it. People are using the April 8th solar eclipse or financial gain into make their ministries look like they are good. A lot of internet sites are using this eclipse for their own selfish ministries. The wrong motive. It is not about how good we look in the eyes of others. It truly is about repentance for sure and is a sign. And we certainly are not to be making YouTube ad revenue because of this eclipse. This is not about making money

You can also see my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will give a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/ndXyRa6ScKc?si=Pvu72hSKFDKNparF I highly recommend better study from no friend of mine at the warning website with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
bible studytruthprophecysolar eclipseeclipsehow do we knowand timesapril 8 bible teachingy2k false alarmis a signis it a signwhen is itthe bible says

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket