In 2007, Barack Obama promised to make GMO labeling a priority.

President Obama: Here's what I'll do as president. I'll immediately implement Country of Origin Labeling because Americans should know where their food comes from. We'll let folks know whether their food has been genetically modified because Americans should know what they're buying. We'll let folks know whether their food has been genetically modified because Americans should know what they're buying.
Dr Tent: Obama sells out the US citizens by signing the Monsanto Protection Act into law. So no matter what the food does to us, they are totally exempt from selling us toxic foods.
1986 The Act Vaccine Manufacturer no liability
2013 Monsanto Protection Act
That's why I say: No shot, no GMO!
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD
Excerpt from Dr Tent's presentation on Blood Chemistry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4BsXGCTHkE&feature=youtu.be
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.