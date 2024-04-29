Create New Account
In 2007, Barack Obama promised to make GMO labeling a priority.
President Obama: Here's what I'll do as president. I'll immediately implement Country of Origin Labeling because Americans should know where their food comes from. We'll let folks know whether their food has been genetically modified because Americans should know what they're buying. We'll let folks know whether their food has been genetically modified because Americans should know what they're buying.

Dr Tent: Obama sells out the US citizens by signing the Monsanto Protection Act into law. So no matter what the food does to us, they are totally exempt from selling us toxic foods.

1986 The Act Vaccine Manufacturer no liability

2013 Monsanto Protection Act

That's why I say: No shot, no GMO!

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD

Excerpt from Dr Tent's presentation on Blood Chemistry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4BsXGCTHkE&feature=youtu.be

healthobamapresidenttruthbioweaponmonsanto protection act

