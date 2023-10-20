Iron Dome Missile How it Works | Israel

This is The Iron Dome missile defense system first detects and tracks incoming threats within a 100 km range using radar. It then transfers this data to the Battle Management Control system and the Launcher, which relay it to the interceptor. The system assesses the threat's potential impact points and selectively intercepts rockets that pose a danger within the protected area. When a specific threat is confirmed, an interceptor missile is launched to destroy the incoming rocket before it reaches the predicted impact area. The interceptor missile uses its electro-optical sensor to track and target the incoming rockets, aiming to get as close as possible to intercept them effectively. We will also look at the basic parts of the Tahir and how it works in Step by Step formats and not to forget the short comparison with Quassam and Iranian built Rockets.

