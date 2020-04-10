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And They Gave Their Power Unto The Beast
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37 views • April 10, 2020
And They Gave Their Power Unto The Beast Trump has been removed from office and has no presidential power. He is still publically the POTUS. But he has only one vote in the "COMMITTEE" of jews that now have joint presidential power. This is why the presidential seal does not appear behind Trump anymore. Of course, this is CLASSIFIED.
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