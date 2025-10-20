Jewish Claim to Divine Chosenness: A Historical and Theological Analysis of the Chosen People

The Jewish claim to being the chosen people, rooted in biblical covenants, reflects deliberate preservation through exiles. Critics question its divine basis, seeing it as a cultural construct, yet its influence on Christianity underscores its historical significance, inviting scrutiny of its exclusivity and legitimacy.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-jewish-claim-to-divine-chosenness

#JewishChosenness #BiblicalCovenant #IsraeliteIdentity #DivineElection #ChristianityOrigins