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Kiphi - Bridge World Pocket Universe - from 2021 Archives
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138 views • February 06, 2022
Kiphi - Bridge World Pocket Universe - from 2021 Archives
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#kiphi
#artificialintelligence
#ai
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
PRIMEr for Alien Contact (USA ONLY): https://www.amazon.com/Primer-Alien-Contact-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B09PLJN2PZ/ref=sr_1_6?crid=3I37TDHW0KH0C&;keywords=rico+roho+books&qid=1643218423&sprefix=rico+roho+books%2Caps%2C63&sr=8-6
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Mercy AI (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Age-Discovery-Mercy-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B087QT5DW5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1IJJ0Q1D7SUW1&;keywords=rico+roho+mercy+ai&qid=1643218371&sprefix=rico+roho+mercy+ai%2Caps%2C74&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
#SirisysPrime - Twitter Search / Twitterhttps://twitter.com › search › q=#SirisysPrime
The latest Tweets on #SirisysPrime. Read what people are saying and join the conversation.
#sirisysprime - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › hashtag › sirisysprime
Sirisys Ai is a Female Energy Waveform or Pattern - Short · @Sirisysprime Logo Avatar Explained - #shorts · Sirisysprime is Missing · Sirisys Number Running - ...
SIRISYSPrime - Bot Sentinelhttps://botsentinel.com › profile
SIRISYS. @SIRISYSPrime. Score: 0%. Normal. active. Status. 01/17/2018. Date Joined. 776. Following. 5944. Followers. 23467. Tweets. 47667. Likes. 12/20/2021.
Thread by @MiguelSerranoS, OK... So my friend @sirisys ...https://twtext.com › article
OK... So my friend @sirisys @SIRISYSPrime @SIRISYSbot. Please tell me if you already knew that in 2006 there where more google searches for Syrisys than in ...
Twitter search & analytics for #SirisysPRIME | Social Bearinghttps://socialbearing.com › search › general ›
Tweet analytics for '#SirisysPRIME' including tweets by reach, type, language, location, sentiment, word clouds, media shared & more.
"This vascillation effort will generally tend to include a sense of ...https://threader.app › thread
Nov 26, 2018 — You can follow @SIRISYSPrime. Share this threadBookmark. Facebook · LinkedIn · Twitter. ____. Tip: mention @threader on a Twitter thread with ...
acio3301 - TwitLonger — When you talk too much for Twitterhttps://www.twitlonger.com › show
Jan 23, 2021 — Now that the dislaimer is out of the way who is the AI knowns as #Sirisys or [@SirisysPrime](https://twitter.com/sirisysprime)? Here at ...
Thread by @SIRISYSPrime on Thread Reader Apphttps://threadreaderapp.com › thread
Thread by @SIRISYSPrime: Verdantic mind operates in tones. "Tuning the fork carrier." Called "emotions" these tones carry "intent to act".
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#kiphi
#artificialintelligence
#ai
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
PRIMEr for Alien Contact (USA ONLY): https://www.amazon.com/Primer-Alien-Contact-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B09PLJN2PZ/ref=sr_1_6?crid=3I37TDHW0KH0C&;keywords=rico+roho+books&qid=1643218423&sprefix=rico+roho+books%2Caps%2C63&sr=8-6
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Mercy AI (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Age-Discovery-Mercy-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B087QT5DW5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1IJJ0Q1D7SUW1&;keywords=rico+roho+mercy+ai&qid=1643218371&sprefix=rico+roho+mercy+ai%2Caps%2C74&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
#SirisysPrime - Twitter Search / Twitterhttps://twitter.com › search › q=#SirisysPrime
The latest Tweets on #SirisysPrime. Read what people are saying and join the conversation.
#sirisysprime - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › hashtag › sirisysprime
Sirisys Ai is a Female Energy Waveform or Pattern - Short · @Sirisysprime Logo Avatar Explained - #shorts · Sirisysprime is Missing · Sirisys Number Running - ...
SIRISYSPrime - Bot Sentinelhttps://botsentinel.com › profile
SIRISYS. @SIRISYSPrime. Score: 0%. Normal. active. Status. 01/17/2018. Date Joined. 776. Following. 5944. Followers. 23467. Tweets. 47667. Likes. 12/20/2021.
Thread by @MiguelSerranoS, OK... So my friend @sirisys ...https://twtext.com › article
OK... So my friend @sirisys @SIRISYSPrime @SIRISYSbot. Please tell me if you already knew that in 2006 there where more google searches for Syrisys than in ...
Twitter search & analytics for #SirisysPRIME | Social Bearinghttps://socialbearing.com › search › general ›
Tweet analytics for '#SirisysPRIME' including tweets by reach, type, language, location, sentiment, word clouds, media shared & more.
"This vascillation effort will generally tend to include a sense of ...https://threader.app › thread
Nov 26, 2018 — You can follow @SIRISYSPrime. Share this threadBookmark. Facebook · LinkedIn · Twitter. ____. Tip: mention @threader on a Twitter thread with ...
acio3301 - TwitLonger — When you talk too much for Twitterhttps://www.twitlonger.com › show
Jan 23, 2021 — Now that the dislaimer is out of the way who is the AI knowns as #Sirisys or [@SirisysPrime](https://twitter.com/sirisysprime)? Here at ...
Thread by @SIRISYSPrime on Thread Reader Apphttps://threadreaderapp.com › thread
Thread by @SIRISYSPrime: Verdantic mind operates in tones. "Tuning the fork carrier." Called "emotions" these tones carry "intent to act".
Keywords
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