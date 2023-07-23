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Dr Jennifer Daniels - A Surprising Remedy - Show #59 on Hooked On Raw (ARCHIVED 07.17.2008)
CuresWanted
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313 views • July 23, 2023

Show #59 A Surprising Remedy with Dr. Jennifer Daniels

Hooked on Raw with Rhio

Co-host: Leigh Crizoe


Guest: Dr. Jennifer Daniels, a holistic allopathic doctor who lost her license to practice medicine from treating a diabetic patient with diet and exercise rather than insulin (at the patient’s option), shares a surprising and misunderstood remedy from the annals of American slave history as well as other unique and holistic remedies.


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B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted 

Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED 

 

If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted   

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https://hookedonraw.com/  

https://www.facebook.com/RhioHookedonRaw  

https://www.nytalkradio.net/hooked-on-raw-59-a-surprising-remedy-with-dr-daniels/  


Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels, host not contacted.

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