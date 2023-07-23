Dr Jennifer Daniels - A Surprising Remedy - Show #59 on Hooked On Raw (ARCHIVED 07.17.2008)

Show #59 A Surprising Remedy with Dr. Jennifer Daniels
Hooked on Raw with Rhio
Co-host: Leigh Crizoe
Guest: Dr. Jennifer Daniels, a holistic allopathic doctor who lost her license to practice medicine from treating a diabetic patient with diet and exercise rather than insulin (at the patient’s option), shares a surprising and misunderstood remedy from the annals of American slave history as well as other unique and holistic remedies.
