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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 9) The State is Responsible for the Public Interest - Justice Anna Webinar
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1 view • August 17, 2021
The State is fundamentally responsible for the Public Interest in land that is not private. Serving the Public Interest is beneficial for the entire State and other neighbor States. There are too many issues that got to be addressed by State. The incorporation for profit model spoiled the soil, land, well water, rivers, sea, and air by their criminality greedy model that is focused only on profit. They hijacked every nation around the world through corporations providing governmental services, but in fact they were Trojan Horses economic hit pirates following Rome City model. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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