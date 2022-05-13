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Callsign "String"- Commander of Russian Marines
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201 views • May 13, 2022
"And so the string is tensioned again We move without any break"
The Marines know him as an outstanding 24-year-old commander. Viewers will recognize him by the red backpack. The string often sounds in the frames of our war correspondent Andrei Filatov, and now he has become the hero of the song. Singer Yuta wrote the song "String" just about him - a brave commander of Russian marines who fights on the front line.
The Marines know him as an outstanding 24-year-old commander. Viewers will recognize him by the red backpack. The string often sounds in the frames of our war correspondent Andrei Filatov, and now he has become the hero of the song. Singer Yuta wrote the song "String" just about him - a brave commander of Russian marines who fights on the front line.
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