Israel carries out massive simultaneous explosions across Jenin - ENG report, part 3

Israel carries out massive simultaneous explosions across Jenin.
Israel has carried out several simultaneous explosions in the Jenin refugee camp, destroying as many as 20 homes (20 buildings) in one residential neighbourhood. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s two-week military assault in the occupied West Bank.