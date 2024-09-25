Donald Trump opinion on 🚨🚨🚨 Freedom of Speech and the internet 🚨🚨🚨 Two Faced Trump the Truesocialist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why would anybody vote for this duopoly they're all corrupt every damn one of them both Republican and Democrat none of them could be trusted the only person that's getting this out of this is Jesus nothing less and for you Christian Zionist how can you vote for the corrupt party on either side Israel does not have a right to kill children