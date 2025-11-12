Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 12, 2025 - Creating UNLIMITED ABUNDANCE in a world of scarcity and decline

- Brighteon Books Announcement and Features (0:09)

- Support and Funding for Brighteon Books (5:00)

- AI Tools and Their Applications (6:24)

- The Role of AI in Knowledge Dissemination (6:47)

- Brighteon.ai and Future Tools (11:08)

- Interview with Brian Festa and AI Tools (14:00)

- The New Laboratory and Its Capabilities (22:14)

- Phytonutrients and Plant-Based Nutrition (34:05)

- The Future of Book Publishing and AI (1:02:21)

- Support and Community Engagement (1:19:33)

- Health Ranger's Perspective on Materialism and Wealth Redirection (1:20:43)

- Introduction to the Event and AI's Potential (1:23:01)

- Mike Adams' Introduction and AI Tools Overview (1:25:01)

- Demonstration of Vaccine Forensics Database (1:26:33)

- Brighteon.ai's Capabilities and Future Plans (1:34:51)

- Health and Wellness Applications of Brighteon.ai (1:36:27)

- Brighteon.ai's Impact on Health Freedom and Survival Skills (1:58:48)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store and Black Friday Sale (2:07:13)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:15:52)





