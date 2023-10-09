Create New Account
Palestinian fighters split Israel into two parts
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Palestinian resistance fighters are attempting to split Israel into two parts. Hamas began operations from Gaza, now advancing just 10 kilometers from the West Bank. They have seized control of several major Israeli cities within a 30-kilometer radius in the crosshairs of Gaza Strip to consolidate the lost occupied territories and demand the return of all Palestinian land.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
israeljewspalestinianshamasidf

