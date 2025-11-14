Off-Grid Gardening: Raised Beds & Chicken Coop Move!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we explore thriving garden beds on our Arizona desert homestead, enriched with rabbit compost and protected by fly traps, creosote-wrapped railroad ties, and a relocated carport frame for a future chicken coop. Donna’s raised beds, shaded for summer and planted with healthy transplants, promise fresh produce, while we cover the pool for winter after siphoning dirty water. Ernie bakes homemade bread in a sun oven at 350°F, showcases a road horn for tractor grading, and relocates workshop supplies from the old dome site to the shipping container for efficiency. We plan trommel builds with salvaged parts, aquaponics revival, and celebrate the greening desert through water retention!