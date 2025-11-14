BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Off-Grid Gardening: Raised Beds & Chicken Coop Move!
occupytheland
occupytheland
25 views • 1 day ago

In this episode of Occupy the Land, we explore thriving garden beds on our Arizona desert homestead, enriched with rabbit compost and protected by fly traps, creosote-wrapped railroad ties, and a relocated carport frame for a future chicken coop. Donna’s raised beds, shaded for summer and planted with healthy transplants, promise fresh produce, while we cover the pool for winter after siphoning dirty water. Ernie bakes homemade bread in a sun oven at 350°F, showcases a road horn for tractor grading, and relocates workshop supplies from the old dome site to the shipping container for efficiency. We plan trommel builds with salvaged parts, aquaponics revival, and celebrate the greening desert through water retention!


Keywords
homesteadinghyperadobeoccupytheland
